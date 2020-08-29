Advanced search

Photo competition to raise funds for Foodbank

PUBLISHED: 11:06 29 August 2020

Clevedon Yeo Rotary is inviting people to take part in a photograph competition with the theme autumn in Clevedon, to raise funds for the community Foodbank.

The club normally runs a quiz twice a year – with the regular quiz raising around £700 – for the Clevedon and District Foodbank.

This has been made difficult during the pandemic, so the photo competition is another way of raising money.

Club secretary, Steve Molloy, said: “The Foodbank needs food donations but it also needs money to keep the storage unit going. A modest target has been set and the club hopes it can exceed it. “The photo can be fun or serious, landscape or people, sunrise or sunset.”

The closing date for entries is October 1 and there will be a small prize for the best overall photo and the best image from a child under 14 – let organisers know if it is in the latter category. Send your photo and contact details to steviemolloy@aol.com.

Donate to the appeal, log on to www.justgiving.com/cro wdfunding/stephen-molloyfoodbank?utm_term=gM3rdYxAy

