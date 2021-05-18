May 17: Manager thankful for customers’ ‘phenomenal’ response to reopening

Published: 4:00 PM May 18, 2021

The manager of a four-star hotel and spa has said the future is looking ‘very positive’ following a ‘phenomenal response' to areas of the business reopening after a further lifting of lockdown restrictions this week.

Mehmet Kandemir of DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House in Congresbury, said the past year has been ‘arguably the toughest on record’ and the continued support is vital to local people employed by the business and local suppliers which provide a product or service.

Cadbury House hotel. Picture: Neil Phillips - Credit: Archant

Mr Kandemir said: “Across our business, there is no disputing that the past 14 months has been arguably the toughest on record. The hotel, restaurants, weddings, conference and events, as well as the health club and spa have all been impacted by the pandemic and the implications of lockdown.

Mehmet Kandemir is the new general manager at DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House. - Credit: Archant

“However, where and when we were able to reopen, the response from guests, customers and members has been phenomenal. We employ a lot of local people and use a lot of local suppliers, so it’s been vital to outsee this pandemic not only for those directly involved but for everyone locally.

“We’re now expecting the pent-up demand that’s built up over the past 12 months to see all elements of our business increase significantly. Enquiries at both the Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill and Bardolino Pizzeria are already at around 80 per cent for the rest of May and June is already looking very positive.

Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill, Cadbury House. - Credit: Leon Day

“We can now also hold smaller, intimate weddings, and, government guidance permitting, from June 21, it’ll be back to normal where we will be able to welcome full wedding parties.

The wedding gazebo at Cadbury House. - Credit: Cadbury House

“Looking forward, with restrictions still in place regarding travelling abroad, staycations and holidays in the UK are going to boom and we’ve already seen an upturn in enquiries for rooms, which is just what we need to recoup what we’ve lost over the past year.”

Mr Kandemir said Cadbury House is operating under Covid-secure measures and wants to reassure people - who are looking to visit its restaurants, stay at the hotel or book a conference or event - 'we’ve gone above and beyond what’s expected'.

The relaxation room at the spa. - Credit: Cadbury House

He added: “We take great pride in maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and hygiene and we’ve taken every precaution so people who visit can do so, safe in the knowledge that all has been done to safeguard their health and that of the staff.

“When we reopened some of our business last summer, the response from customers was amazing and can’t wait to welcome guests here again at Cadbury House.”