Advanced search

Petition to save ‘essential’ store and post office signed by more than 500 people

PUBLISHED: 16:00 30 March 2020

The co-op and the post office to close in April

The co-op and the post office to close in April

Archant

A petition has been started in Clevedon to try to stop the closure of a ‘much-needed’ post office and shop.

Southern Co-op, in Old Street, and the post office will be closing on April 24.

The online petition has attracted almost 200 signatures and a petition in the shop has had more than 500 people add their names in support.

A Southern Co-op employee, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Times 16 members of staff will lose their jobs.

They said: “We’ve had so much support from customers, a lot of people desperately need a Co-op store, it is its own community.

“A lot of elderly and disabled people cannot shop anywhere else, it is much-needed.

“We were told on March 20 with no indication before then.

“We were told it is a commercial decision but it is an open secret that the 10-year lease is due for renewal and they don’t want to pay it, but the store is performing well and making a profit.

“The community will be worse off when this store closes, especially in a time when people need their local shops more than ever.

“Our emails to head office asking for clarification about our futures have been ignored, the whole situation has been handled terribly, our customers are as shocked as we are.”

Southern Co-op has announced it will close along with the post office.

Co-op chief operating officer Simon Eastwood previously told the Times the decision was made before the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman for the store said: “This is a commercial decision based on a number of external factors and does not in any way reflect negatively on the hard work and commitment of our colleagues in our retail store.

“We have looked at how the community will continue to be supported after the closure and are reassured that there are a large number of alternative supermarkets and convenience stores nearby.”

A letter jointly signed by Clevedon BID, chamber of commerce and town and district councillors sent to Mark Smith, Southern Co-op’s chief executive, suggested a development plan should be created ‘to save this store and post office in the short and long term’.

To sign the petition, visit www.bit.ly/petitionclevedon.

Most Read

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Woman suffers head and neck injuries after altercation in car park

Police are seeking information about an altercation at Gordano Services.Picture: Mark Atherton

Urgent appeal for masks and gloves to protect care workers from coronavirus

Council appeals for face masks, gloves and aprons to protect care workers.

NHS seeking volunteers in North Somerset to help vulnerable during pandemic

The NHS is looking for volunteers during the pandemic

There With You: Fish and chip shop donates hot food to elderly in Portishead

Appleby’s Fish and Chip Bar has donated meals to elderly in Portishead.Picture: Tracey Fowler

Most Read

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Woman suffers head and neck injuries after altercation in car park

Police are seeking information about an altercation at Gordano Services.Picture: Mark Atherton

Urgent appeal for masks and gloves to protect care workers from coronavirus

Council appeals for face masks, gloves and aprons to protect care workers.

NHS seeking volunteers in North Somerset to help vulnerable during pandemic

The NHS is looking for volunteers during the pandemic

There With You: Fish and chip shop donates hot food to elderly in Portishead

Appleby’s Fish and Chip Bar has donated meals to elderly in Portishead.Picture: Tracey Fowler

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Petition to save ‘essential’ store and post office signed by more than 500 people

The co-op and the post office to close in April

Woman suffers head and neck injuries after altercation in car park

Police are seeking information about an altercation at Gordano Services.Picture: Mark Atherton

Urgent appeal for masks and gloves to protect care workers from coronavirus

Council appeals for face masks, gloves and aprons to protect care workers.

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.
Drive 24