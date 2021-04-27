News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Portishead staff and residents celebrate care home anniversary

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 3:00 PM April 27, 2021   
Staff celebrating the 20th anniversary of Petersfield in Portishead.

Staff celebrating the 20th anniversary of Petersfield in Portishead. - Credit: Freshwater

Staff and residents have marked two decades of Petersfield delivering care in the community this month with a virtual party.

Petersfield Care Home, in Church Road South, celebrated the occasion on April 16 with an afternoon tea party, with virtual attendance from family and friends, as well as Liam Fox MP and Alun Thomas, chairman of Shaw healthcare – which operates the care home.

The Portishead care home’s longest-serving employee after joining in October 2013, administrator Kay Kellet, attended the event as well as Philip Wyatt, who moved into Petersfield in 2008 and has lived there longer than any other resident.

Petersfield provides respite and residential care for 36 people, providing a structured environment and therapeutic activities to encourage confidence and assist in maximising independence.

Home manager, Lin Rees, said: “While we would have loved to have been able to welcome more people into the home to celebrate, it was still a nice treat to see so many faces virtually."

You may also want to watch:

Portishead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rebecca receiving her award

Coronavirus

Key workers awarded for their dedication during pandemic

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Business plans to create South West online supermarket

Food and Drink

Business delivering fresh fish and meat plans to expand

Carrington Walker

person
How to hire surf boards in Weston this summer.

Summer

Surfer sets up new water sports business in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
Cllr Bridget Petty.

North Somerset Council

Changes to North Somerset Council’s executive team announced 

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus