Portishead staff and residents celebrate care home anniversary

Published: 3:00 PM April 27, 2021

Staff and residents have marked two decades of Petersfield delivering care in the community this month with a virtual party.

Petersfield Care Home, in Church Road South, celebrated the occasion on April 16 with an afternoon tea party, with virtual attendance from family and friends, as well as Liam Fox MP and Alun Thomas, chairman of Shaw healthcare – which operates the care home.

The Portishead care home’s longest-serving employee after joining in October 2013, administrator Kay Kellet, attended the event as well as Philip Wyatt, who moved into Petersfield in 2008 and has lived there longer than any other resident.

Petersfield provides respite and residential care for 36 people, providing a structured environment and therapeutic activities to encourage confidence and assist in maximising independence.

Home manager, Lin Rees, said: “While we would have loved to have been able to welcome more people into the home to celebrate, it was still a nice treat to see so many faces virtually."