Advanced search

British Army veteran turns 68 on charity trek

PUBLISHED: 18:00 25 September 2020

British Army veteran, Peter Garner, has raised more than £5,900 for Care for Casualties.

British Army veteran, Peter Garner, has raised more than £5,900 for Care for Casualties.

Archant

A British Army veteran and charity fundraiser from Backwell has spent his 68th birthday on a 500-mile pilgrimage in Northern Spain.

A Spanish pueblo at dawn as Peter continues his trek.A Spanish pueblo at dawn as Peter continues his trek.

Currently 19 days into the journey, Peter Garner has trekked 290 miles in 38 degree heat and downpours while following Covid-19 guidelines.

The journey is expected to take 35 days, at a pace of 15 miles each day.

Initially, a target of raising £5,000 had been set for Care for Casualties, a charity for wounded veterans of The Rifles, the British Army’s largest Infantry Regiment.

As it stands, the amount raised is £5,938 – a number Peter does not want to stop at.

Peter, who is celebrating his birthday today (Friday), said: “I hope to pass £6,000 by the time I reach my destination in Santiago de Compostela.

“I am pushing on now with under 300,000 miles to go.”

To donate to Peter’s Camino for Casualties fund, log on to www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PeterGarner2

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Classy Cook century frustrates Somerset

Essex's Alastair Cook in action during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

British Army veteran turns 68 on charity trek

British Army veteran, Peter Garner, has raised more than £5,900 for Care for Casualties.

Hospice welcomes Portishead Rotary Club donation worth nearly £1k

Paul Darling and Shonaugh Evans presenting a cheque to St Peter’s Hospice.Picture: Portishead Rotary Club

Weston A&E makes improvements after warning notice

The hospital's A&E department has made a number of improvements after it was served with a warning notice.

Husband and wife raise £2.3k for Alzheimer’s Society in memory of father

Husband and wife team, Ian and Andi Moore, have cycled almost 880miles for the Alzheimer Society.Picture: Chris Holloway