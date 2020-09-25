British Army veteran turns 68 on charity trek
PUBLISHED: 18:00 25 September 2020
Archant
A British Army veteran and charity fundraiser from Backwell has spent his 68th birthday on a 500-mile pilgrimage in Northern Spain.
Currently 19 days into the journey, Peter Garner has trekked 290 miles in 38 degree heat and downpours while following Covid-19 guidelines.
The journey is expected to take 35 days, at a pace of 15 miles each day.
Initially, a target of raising £5,000 had been set for Care for Casualties, a charity for wounded veterans of The Rifles, the British Army’s largest Infantry Regiment.
As it stands, the amount raised is £5,938 – a number Peter does not want to stop at.
Peter, who is celebrating his birthday today (Friday), said: “I hope to pass £6,000 by the time I reach my destination in Santiago de Compostela.
“I am pushing on now with under 300,000 miles to go.”
To donate to Peter’s Camino for Casualties fund, log on to www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PeterGarner2
