Housebuilder donates PPE to hospitals

Persimmon Homes will donate face masks and gloves to NHS workers. Picture: Persimmon Homes Persimmon Homes

Housebuilder Persimmon Homes Severn Valley has donated face masks and gloves to hospitals in the district.

Staff at the company’s Portishead branch have given PPE used on building sites to doctors and nurses on the frontline battling Covid-19.

Persimmon have donated PPE due to a global shortage, which it says has forced some hospitals to try and source equipment independently to keep employees safe from infection.

The equipment has been handed to regional hospitals, and Persimmon has handed out hundreds of face masks and gloves to NHS workers across the country.

Director in charge of Persimmon Homes Severn Valley, Paul Moody, said: “I am delighted we have been able to step up and donate this much-needed equipment.

“Our NHS is doing a tremendous job in this fight against coronavirus.

“We all appreciate the work the doctors and nurses are doing to look after people in need and we’re pleased we can help in this small way. They deserve to be as protected as possible.

“Persimmon Homes is determined to do whatever we can to help the country through the difficult weeks and months ahead.”

Persimmon has stopped its building work and temporarily closed its sales offices across the country to protect the health of its employees.

During the outbreak, Persimmon is also supporting groups which benefit people aged 70-plus with £64,000 worth of grants every month through its Community Champions scheme.

The project has given away two grants worth £1,000 across 32 regions in the UK monthly since 2015.

The money will be dedicated to the over-70s groups ‘for the foreseeable future’.

Chief executive, Dave Jenkinson, said: “I am delighted our businesses across the country have stepped up and donated this equipment to hospitals in need.

“Our NHS is doing a tremendous job in the fight against coronavirus and we all appreciate the work doctors and nurses are doing to look after people. We’re pleased we can help in this small way – they deserve to be as protected as possible.”

Applications for Community Champions can be made at www.persimmonhomes.com/charity