Moving acts of Remembrance across North Somerset

St Quiricus and St Julietta Church, in Tickenham, was covered in poppies. The little crosses are one for each Tickenham person who did not return from the two World Wars. Picture: Vena Prater Archant

People across North Somerset marked Remembrance Sunday by laying wreaths at war memorials.

A short service was held at the memorial outside St Andrew’s Church in Backwell.

The service was led by The Rev’d Catherine Garner and wreaths were laid by representatives from the local community.

A moving act of Remembrance took place at the East Clevedon war memorial – led by Prebendary Noel Hector and The Rev’d Captain Tim Daplyn.

A service was also held at Yatton war memorial to remember all those who have died in wars.

Villagers from Tickenham knitted and crocheted a cascade of poppies for a display on St Quiricus and St Julietta Church.

People in Congresbury expressed their gratitude by raising more than £7,000 for the Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal which helps members of the armed forces, veterans and their families.

A special Remembrance window display was on show in Congars Café.

