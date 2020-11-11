Moving acts of Remembrance across North Somerset
PUBLISHED: 11:55 11 November 2020
People across North Somerset marked Remembrance Sunday by laying wreaths at war memorials.
A short service was held at the memorial outside St Andrew’s Church in Backwell.
The service was led by The Rev’d Catherine Garner and wreaths were laid by representatives from the local community.
A moving act of Remembrance took place at the East Clevedon war memorial – led by Prebendary Noel Hector and The Rev’d Captain Tim Daplyn.
A service was also held at Yatton war memorial to remember all those who have died in wars.
Villagers from Tickenham knitted and crocheted a cascade of poppies for a display on St Quiricus and St Julietta Church.
People in Congresbury expressed their gratitude by raising more than £7,000 for the Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal which helps members of the armed forces, veterans and their families.
A special Remembrance window display was on show in Congars Café.
