Moving acts of Remembrance across North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 11:55 11 November 2020

St Quiricus and St Julietta Church, in Tickenham, was covered in poppies. The little crosses are one for each Tickenham person who did not return from the two World Wars. Picture: Vena Prater

St Quiricus and St Julietta Church, in Tickenham, was covered in poppies. The little crosses are one for each Tickenham person who did not return from the two World Wars. Picture: Vena Prater

People across North Somerset marked Remembrance Sunday by laying wreaths at war memorials.

A service at East Clevedon war memorial.A service at East Clevedon war memorial.

A short service was held at the memorial outside St Andrew’s Church in Backwell.

The service was led by The Rev’d Catherine Garner and wreaths were laid by representatives from the local community.

A moving act of Remembrance took place at the East Clevedon war memorial – led by Prebendary Noel Hector and The Rev’d Captain Tim Daplyn.

A service was also held at Yatton war memorial to remember all those who have died in wars.

A Remembrance service was held at Yatton war memorial.A Remembrance service was held at Yatton war memorial.

Villagers from Tickenham knitted and crocheted a cascade of poppies for a display on St Quiricus and St Julietta Church.

People in Congresbury expressed their gratitude by raising more than £7,000 for the Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal which helps members of the armed forces, veterans and their families.

A special Remembrance window display was on show in Congars Café.

The Yatton branch of the Royal British Legion attended the moving service.The Yatton branch of the Royal British Legion attended the moving service.

A service was held at St Andrew's Church in Backwell to mark Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Roy AckrillA service was held at St Andrew's Church in Backwell to mark Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Roy Ackrill

A Remembrance service at Yatton memorial.A Remembrance service at Yatton memorial.

People lay wreaths at the memorial in Yatton.People lay wreaths at the memorial in Yatton.

