Advanced search

Pensioners urged to draw on council-tax support

PUBLISHED: 09:20 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:20 29 February 2020

Picture: Contributed

Picture: Contributed

Archant

Almost 2,000 pensioners are missing out on council-tax support in North Somerset.

Charities have warned that vulnerable households may be missing out on the vital support they are entitled to, as figures for those claiming have dropped by 27 per cent over the past five years.

Low-income households and pensioners can apply for a discount or exemption on their council tax under the Council Tax Reduction Scheme.

In North Somerset, 5,375 pensioners were claiming support in the three months to December, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government figures show.

This was 1,954 fewer than for the same period in 2015.

The way support is administered was changed in 2013, and Turns2Us - a charity for people in financial hardship - says vulnerable households are struggling to navigate the complex and confusing system.

A North Somerset Council spokesman said: "Pensioners can receive a 100 per cent discount on their council-tax liability under the council-tax reduction scheme, and working age customers can receive up to 75.5 per cent off their council-tax liability.

"Discounts are dependent on income. To help vulnerable customers, we also offer appointments at the town hall and home visits for those who are unable to apply online.

"We also have a dedicated team who support customers struggling with debt. We help manage their debts to put them in the best position possible to pay their council-tax debt."

The Government says it has protected pensioners and emphasised they continued to receive the same level of support.

However, there were 310,000 fewer pensioners claiming support in England last year compared with 2015.

Turns2Us is urging the Government to review the system and consider automatic entitlement for people who are struggling.

Caroline Abrahams from Age UK said it was important anyone entitled to claim the benefit did so.

She added: "Given that there are 2 million pensioners in poverty, it is worrying the numbers claiming council-tax support have fallen. For those already struggling to meet essential costs, the prospect of this year's council-tax bills arriving soon will be one extra thing to worry about."

Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses after girl almost abducted

Police are appealing for infomration after a girl was nearly abducted in Backwell

PICTURES: Brewing company opens first pub in town centre

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Developer to file formal complaint after councillor ‘fails to declare interest’

A housing developer is filing a formal complaint against councillor Mark Crosby

Council recovers £288k debt for community facilities after seven-year wait

Chair of Portishead Town Council, Paul Gardner, helped to promot Persimmon to repay the funds.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses after girl almost abducted

Police are appealing for infomration after a girl was nearly abducted in Backwell

PICTURES: Brewing company opens first pub in town centre

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Developer to file formal complaint after councillor ‘fails to declare interest’

A housing developer is filing a formal complaint against councillor Mark Crosby

Council recovers £288k debt for community facilities after seven-year wait

Chair of Portishead Town Council, Paul Gardner, helped to promot Persimmon to repay the funds.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Pensioners urged to draw on council-tax support

Picture: Contributed

Top of the Gorge Festival returns this summer

Top Of The Gorge Festival. Picture: National Trust/OIiver Edwards

Portishead youngster gears up for new minimoto season in Cool-Fab Racing series

Thorley Trevorrow faces the camera

Stags hunting for blood says boss Jones after first win over Cheddar

Local karate academy lends hand with large donation to Cerebral Palsy Sport charity

Bristol Karate academy present the cheque of £1,000 to Thomas Stamp of Cerebral Palsy Sport.
Drive 24