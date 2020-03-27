PCC to host Facebook Live and to answer Covid-19 questions

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens. Archant

The Police and Crime Commissioner is to host a live Facebook to answer questions concerning coronavirus today.

Sue Mountstevens will be hosting a Facebook Live session on March 27 at 1.30pm with questions on the impact on policing to be put to Chief Constable Andy Marsh.

The stream is to address any concerns which members of the public may have.

PCC Sue Mountstevens said: “We are living in unusual and unsettling times with the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic. It is more important than ever that you feel the chief constable and Avon and Somerset police are doing all they can to continue to keep you safe during these challenging times.

“As your voice in policing, this is an opportunity to address your concerns and questions directly with the chief constable and ensure police resources are being used effectively and efficiently.”

The Facebook Live session will be available on Facebook at @AandSPCC and the PCC’s website.