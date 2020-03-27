Advanced search

PCC to host Facebook Live and to answer Covid-19 questions

PUBLISHED: 10:24 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:32 27 March 2020

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens.

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens.

Archant

The Police and Crime Commissioner is to host a live Facebook to answer questions concerning coronavirus today.

Sue Mountstevens will be hosting a Facebook Live session on March 27 at 1.30pm with questions on the impact on policing to be put to Chief Constable Andy Marsh.

The stream is to address any concerns which members of the public may have.

PCC Sue Mountstevens said: “We are living in unusual and unsettling times with the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic. It is more important than ever that you feel the chief constable and Avon and Somerset police are doing all they can to continue to keep you safe during these challenging times.

“As your voice in policing, this is an opportunity to address your concerns and questions directly with the chief constable and ensure police resources are being used effectively and efficiently.”

The Facebook Live session will be available on Facebook at @AandSPCC and the PCC’s website.

Most Read

Co-op store and post office branch to close their doors next month

The co-op and the post office to close in April

CCG urges patients not to stockpile medication

The CCG has urged patients to not stockpile medication. Picture: Getty Images

Seven coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

There With You: Nailsea support group to help people in need during coronavirus pandemic

Foodbank team members James Steel, Jane Roberts and Alice coordinating Foodbank donations for the coronavirus support network at Number 65 High Street, Nailsea. . Picture: MARK ATHERTON

There With You: Community launches support group to help self-isolators in Portishead

Portishead Marina. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Co-op store and post office branch to close their doors next month

The co-op and the post office to close in April

CCG urges patients not to stockpile medication

The CCG has urged patients to not stockpile medication. Picture: Getty Images

Seven coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

There With You: Nailsea support group to help people in need during coronavirus pandemic

Foodbank team members James Steel, Jane Roberts and Alice coordinating Foodbank donations for the coronavirus support network at Number 65 High Street, Nailsea. . Picture: MARK ATHERTON

There With You: Community launches support group to help self-isolators in Portishead

Portishead Marina. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Somerset Rebels debutant Cook self-isolating in Australia

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)

PCC to host Facebook Live and to answer Covid-19 questions

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens.

Coronavirus: Non league season expunged

The National League had orginally suspended all fixtures until April 3 and then extending it to April 30 before todays decsion. (Picture: Sam Cooper.)

There With You: Eat:Festivals to launch virtual events

India in a Jar by Chef Collin Pereira. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24