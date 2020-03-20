There With You: Clevedon residents starts ‘positive’ Facebook group

Pauline Cox and Sam Goodger at the Sow & Arrow check out their new facebook page called Keep Smiling. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Facebook page providing positive news and posts has been created by a Clevedon woman.

Pauline Cox has started the page called Keep Smiling to reduce loneliness, feelings of isolation and depression.

The founder of Sow and Arrow, in Old Street, says the aim of the page is to provide entertainment in an online environment for people to remain connected and still feel a part of the community.

Pauline said: “We felt there was a need for a page that only provides heart-warming and happy stories and reduce social isolation. It is a way for us to talk to local business owners too and share stories about what they are doing to adapt to the changing climate.

“I feel the elderly are the most vulnerable in this time.

“Anything we can do to bring joy in their news feed is really important.

“We have so many ideas we’re brainstorming.”

To follow the group, visit the ‘Keep Smiling’ page on Facebook.