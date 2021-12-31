Family's emotional tribute to man killed in Somerset crash

Paul Fowler, 78, died after a crash in Clevedon - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

'He exemplified and defined kindness.'

The family of a man who tragically died in a three-vehicle crash in Clevedon last month have issued a heartfelt tribute.

Emergency services were called to the incident, on Tickenham Road, at 4.35pm on Tuesday, November 30.

Sadly, Paul Fowler, of Nailsea, died at the scene.

Now, the family of the 78-year-old have paid moving tribute to a man whose 'compassion touched all he met'.

“Paul was a husband to Irene for 52 years, brother to Tony, Jan and Jus, father of Matt and grandfather to four children," the family said in a statement.

“He was a man that exemplified and defined kindness. A peacemaker whose compassion touched all he met, and whose legacy lives on through the many people he encouraged, influenced and supported."

They said Paul and Irene, his wife, moved to Nailsea from Burley-in-Wharfedale in May 2021 to be nearer the family.

"We are terribly sorry we’ve lost him too early, and the plans we had made will no longer come to pass," they added.

“He will be greatly missed by all those that were fortunate enough to have known him.”

"The family is being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts are with them in their loss," a police spokesperson said.

A thanksgiving service for Mr Fowler will be held at midday on Friday, January 21, at Holy Trinity Church, Nailsea.

"Investigations into the collision continue," the spokesperson added.

"Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have dashcam footage which could help the investigation is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5221281893."