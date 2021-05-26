New chairman for Portishead Town Council 

Published: 7:00 AM May 26, 2021

Cllr Patricia Sterndale, known better as Paddy, has been named the new chairman of Portishead Town Council.

Paddy was voted in unanimously by fellow councillors at the Portishead Town Council's annual meeting on May 19.

Outgoing chairman, Paul Gardner, who had been chairman since being elected in 2019, was voted vice-chairman for the coming year.

Both Paddy and Paul are Portishead Independent councillors and Paddy is also chairman of the steering group formed to produce Portishead’s Neighbourhood Plan.

The new Portishead Town Council chairman, Patricia Sterndale. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

On taking up her new position, Paddy thanked Paul for his hard work and excellent leadership, particularly during the past challenging year.

She said: "I am very pleased to take on the role as chair and am looking forward to more interaction with the public during the coming months."

The annual meeting and town council meeting that followed her election were the first hybrid meetings held by Portishead Town Council, which allowed members of the public to attend in person or online, although the council has been holding online meetings open to the public throughout the pandemic.

Clerk, Julie Stuckey, said: “Apart from a few teething problems and the constraints imposed by Covid-19, the hybrid meetings proved a success and the council will continue to use this system for future meetings while it remains within Government guidelines.

“We will continue to monitor and improve upon the experience for residents wherever possible.”

The Portishead residents' annual meeting will be a hybrid meeting which will be held tonight (Wednesday) at the Folk Hall at 7.30pm.

Portishead Folk Hall in High Street. - Credit: Archant

The meeting provides an opportunity for members of the local community to air their views and talk about any local topics or concerns, and limited numbers of Portishead residents can join the meeting in person at the Folk Hall.

These places must be booked in advance and will be limited to 25 in total.

Places will be allocated as requests come in and all in-person attendees must enter via the main front door and leave via the side door and wear masks when inside the Folk Hall.

Details of the online link can be found on the town council’s website and to book to attend the meeting in-person, email clerk@portishead.gov.uk