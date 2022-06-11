News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Parkinson’s sufferer to walk 10,000 steps in a day for the second year

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 5:45 AM June 11, 2022
Jean Flynn, aged 84, will walk 10,000 steps in a day for a second year running. 

A sufferer of Parkinson's will begin walking 10,000 steps in a day for the second year running to raise money for charity.

Jean Flynn, aged 84, is a resident of The Hawthorns Clevedon, in Elton Road, and raised almost £2,000 last year for Parkinson’s UK, to help those who suffer with the same condition. 

She has to walk with a wheelie aid but this hasn't stopped her from taking up her new challenge. 

She said: "I have suffered with Parkinson's for many years but last year I raised £1,600 last year and now I hope to raise awareness and funds for research into crippling disease this year while I still can."

The walk will start at the home on June 18 at 10am and will walk to Clevedon Pier, up Hill Road, to the Curzon and to Salthouse Fields. 

Residents have been asked to cheer Jean as she walks by on her journey.  

To donate, visit Jean's JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jeanflynnwalk.

