Monthly disco returns for people with disabilities in North Somerset

The PANDA group hosted its first disco since the Covid pandemic on July 1. - Credit: Bob Cartwright

A monthly get-together for people across North Somerset with a range of disabilities has returned after a two-year lay-off.

Portishead Additional Needs Disco and other Activities (PANDA) held its first disco since the Covid pandemic began inside Portishead's Folk Hall on July 1.

The group is looking to take on more volunteers to hold the events. - Credit: Bob Cartwright

The group's organiser was thrilled to offer its members an outlet after a difficult time away.

Val Wills said: "Everyone had a whale of a time.

"Since 2018, we have held a disco on the first Friday of each month and other activities such as horseriding and choir singing which we hope to get back to soon.

"The group was so excited to be back in a safe space with proper covid safety measures."

There were 17 in attendance, aged from 16 to 63 - this is lower than pre-pandemic numbers but Val expects this to rise week by week.

She also told theTimes how important it was for the group to return and offer a space for its members.

"Many would not think it but even in 2022 all of our members still experience ridicule in public.

"Some have Down's Syndrome, some are autistic and others are bound to a wheelchair but they all want to have fun.

"They love to dance and I want to make sure they can but to do so I would like to ask for more volunteers to come forward and help."

PANDA To volunteer for the PANDA group, visit www.facebook.com/groups/703831340728121