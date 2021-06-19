Advanced search

Organisers postpone Portishead Carnival

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 April 2020

Wendy Watkins (left) and Jemma Cooper at Portishead Carnival in 2018.

Wendy Watkins (left) and Jemma Cooper at Portishead Carnival in 2018.

Organisers of Portishead Carnival have postponed the event until next year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This year’s carnival, which has been hosted for 20 years by Jemma Cooper and Wendy Watkins, was due to take place in June.

The duo has confirmed the event will be now be held next summer.

Jemma and Wendy said: “Under the current circumstances it is obvious the carnival can’t go ahead. However, it is only postponed, and we fully intend to make next year the biggest and best the town has ever seen.

“Portishead’s fantastic community spirit is at its maximum right now with people really looking out for each other, supporting the vulnerable and helping others. We know that community spirit will be alive and well for our final carnival next year and we can’t wait to throw a massive party which will bring everybody together.”

Portishead Carnival will be on June 19, 2021.

