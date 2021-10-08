Four burglary arrests and thousands of pounds worth of stolen goods recovered by police

Published: 1:41 PM October 8, 2021

Officers from Avon and Somerset Constabulary, led by its Operation Remedy team, have made a number of arrests relating to burglaries in North Somerset.

In Clevedon on September 18, two men aged 47 and 34 were detained within 20 minutes of a confirmed break-in at a music shop.

Officers, one of whom was assaulted during the arrest, found four stolen guitars at the scene. Both men have been released under investigation.

The same evening, another non-dwelling burglary in Clevedon led to the arrests of a 47-year-old man and a 34-year-old man. Both have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Karen Corrigan, who leads Operation Remedy’s teams tackling burglaries, said: “Our officers work around the clock and in close partnership with colleagues across response, neighbourhood policing, investigations and intelligence, to take prolific offenders off the streets of Avon and Somerset.

“Whilst the proactive arrests we’ve made are good news, we know that there is always more to be done and continue to tackle the crimes that are most important to our communities and ultimately work to keep them safe.

“Burglaries in our force area remain low, however as restrictions lift and life returns to some form of normality we may see them increase again.

"Burglars tend to be observant and opportunistic, so we urge people to be vigilant, protect their properties and report any unusual activity to us on 101.

“We welcome receiving information that will help us to keep our communities safe. Fortunately, thanks to CCTV, smart doorbells and dash-cam, residents are often able to help us with footage of suspicious activity and even crime in progress.”

Operation Remedy is a coordinated effort across the police force to crack down on the crimes that matter most to local people, including residential burglary, knife crime and the illegal supply of controlled drugs.

Avon and Somerset's Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford added: “I am delighted to see such positive results generated by the Operation Remedy police team.

"I know that local people will be pleased to see the police taking burglary, knife crime and drug related crime so seriously, as such crimes continue to be areas of high concern for the residents of Avon and Somerset.

“Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims and I want to thank the officers for all of their hard work.”