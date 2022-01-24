WATCH: Stunning 40-yard 'goal of the season' for Clevedon Town earns praise from FIFA

It's the stuff footballing dreams are made of...

The ball is coming at you in the air, 40 yards from goal. You spot the 'keeper off his line, swing your boot and hit a sensational volley into the top corner.

Your team goes on to win the match 4-2.

But this was not a dream for Clevedon Town player, Oli Babington - it was a reality.

His 'worldie' came on Saturday (January 22), in Town's 4-2 win at Buckland Athletic.

Ollie Babington celebrates scoring against Chippenham Town under-23s. - Credit: Josh Thomas

"Non-league goal of the season has been scored," the club said on social media.

And Oli told the Clevedon Town website the goal was intended.

"A few minutes earlier I saw the keeper likes to come out a bit and when I saw him off his line again, I just decided to go for a long-range shot," he said.

"I felt it as soon as I hit it and it was one of those that was going to be close, but it was almost like watching it in slow motion with the angle and the distance.

"But no, I’ve never hit anything sweeter than that in my life."

A video of the goal posted by Clevedon Town, above, went viral - and even drew the attention of football governing body FIFA - who joked how it could be a contender for the Puskas Award, which recognises the 'most aesthetically significant goal' in the world each year.

"Last Monday, the Puskas Award winner was crowned. This could well be a contender next time," the tweet said.

"Oli Babington's club have called it the 'non-League goal of the season'. It's an absolute cracker!"

The goal is not the first time Clevedon Town have made international headlines, however.

In 2020, the club was noticed around the world after former Manchester United and England star David Beckham showed up at The Hand Stadium to watch his son play.

Romeo Beckham was playing for Somerset school Millfield.







