Manual or routine job workers almost twice as likely to smoke in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 March 2020

The figures have been promoted to celebrate national No Smoking Day today (Wednesday).Picture: Wavebreakmedia Ltd



Labourers, bar staff, lorry drivers, receptionists and care workers are nearly twice as likely to smoke compared with people in different careers in the district.

Office for National Statistics figures reveal smoking rates in the area have fallen to around 12 per cent in recent years, but the number rises to 22 per cent for people working in manual or routine jobs.

Clinical lead for specialised care at Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group, Dr Alison Wint, said: 'If you're a smoker, the best way to improve your health is to quit - there has never been a better time, with fantastic resources available.'

Today (Wednesday) is national No Smoking Day, which aims to encourage people to kick the habit.

Resources to help people stop smoking are available on the North Somerset Council website and by visiting www.nhs.uk/smokefree

