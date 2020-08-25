Offender threatens to stab boy, 14, in bike theft

A 14-year-old boy was threatened to be stabbed if he did not surrender his push bike in a robbery in Clevedon.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at the skate park near Marine Lake and Salthouse Fields on August 22 at around 8pm.

Police state two young men approached the boy when he was out with friends, when one of them demanded he hand over his bike and threatened to stab him, although no weapon was seen.

The suspects also punched his friend, also aged 14.

The offenders then made off towards the Triangle with the orange-brand mountain bike, which is green with red on the forks.

One of the suspects is described as a white man, aged about 19, wearing a blue tracksuit and blue trainers.

The second man is also white and wore black joggers and a white T-shirt. He had a distinctive full neck tattoo with a gap in the middle.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, as well as those who may have seen the bike for sale.

People with information which could help the investigation are urged to call 101, and quote reference number 5220190525.

Alternatively, ring independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 08005 55111.

The charity will never ask your name or trace your call.