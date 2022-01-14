News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Tributes paid to much-loved former councillor Derrick Lovering

Charlie Williams

Published: 4:41 PM January 14, 2022
Derrick Lovering

Derrick Lovering. - Credit: Michael Lovering

Former town and district councillor Derick Lovering has died, aged 89.

Popular Clevedon figure and Cardiff born, Derrick first moved to the town in 1962 after serving in the RAF and working for Julian Hodge Bank.

At the age of 30, he moved to Clevedon with his wife Ann and their four boys. 

A keen footballer, Derrick soon joined Clevedon Sports AFC and organised to eventually reach chair of the club. 

Together with Norman Arney of Tickenham AFC, and Peter Osment of Portishead, Derrick formed a junior league from Clevedon Sports, Tickenham United, Yatton Athletic amongst many others. 

The team would later become known as the Woodspring Junior League.

Derrick's son Michael, said he was 'a strong believer in the community' which helped him get elected as a district and town councillor.  

Michael said: "Some of the campaigns my father was especially concerned with was the building of an indoor swimming pool for the town, which later became the Strode Leisure Centre.  

"Dad was a talented classical pianist too and regularly gave impromptu performances in the Royal Oak public house."

Following the death of his wife in 2015, he decided to return home to the village of Taff’s Well, near Cardiff.

Clevedon News

