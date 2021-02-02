Family man 'tremendously missed' by all who knew him

Published: 10:31 AM February 2, 2021

The family of a Nailsea man have paid tribute to ‘a true legend’.

Bob Williams moved to Nailsea in 1960 and set up Mendip Carpets, in High Street, providing flooring for restaurants, manor houses, offices, homes and even yachts.

Bob’s son Steve joined him in 1981. Paying tribute to his dad, he said: “Never a dull moment for a man who greeted everyone and was always ready with a joke or story to tell wherever he went.

"He truly was a legend in that having met him, you would not forget him.”

Bob, who died last month at the age of 87, was an active member of Nailsea Lions for 25 years and also joined the Freemasons.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Brenda; their children Steve, Vanessa and Russell; three grandchildren James, Charlotte and Selina and their great granddaughter Penelope.

His family said: “Bob will be tremendously missed by all, family, friends and everyone that knew him.”