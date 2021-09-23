Lions club pays tribute to founder member Gray Bloxham

Published: 8:00 AM September 23, 2021

Clevedon Lions has paid tribute to its founder member Gray Bloxham who died on September 20.

Gray relocated to Clevedon, from Birmingham, with his wife and two daughters in 1964 and quickly became involved with the local community.

Along with 19 other residents, Gray started Clevedon Lions Club on February 26, 1968. He remained an active member and achieved the role of club president on five occasions.

He was deputy district governor for the South West as well as serving on the cabinet for 23 years.

Gray died at the age of 90 after as short illness, with his family and partner Ann Meredith by his side.

A spokesman for Clevedon Lions Club said: "Gray has always been a great favourite of all members of Clevedon Lions and has been our font of all knowledge throughout his life with the club.

"Gray will be very sadly missed by everyone who knew and respected him."







