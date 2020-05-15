Council urges motorists to park considerately – it could save a life

The council are urging car owners to park consdierately during the pandemic. Picture: North Somerset Council Archant

North Somerset Council are urging motorists to make sure there is enough room for emergency service and recycling vehicles to get through when they park.

Inconsiderate parking in the district has led to 5,5000 recycling and waste collections being missed or late between March 16 and April 24 due to blocked streets.

Cllr Bridget Petty: “Our collection crews are stretched with additional waste and staffing pressures due to coronavirus.

“We know residents really appreciate what our crews are doing but it is frustrating if they cannot access a road for collection and it may not always be possible to return to try again.”

Simon Shilton, assistant chief fire officer at Avon Fire and Rescue Service, added: “Minutes really can mean the difference between life and death.

“We appreciate people want to be able to park outside their homes during this time and don’t do this deliberately, but they have to help us to help them.

“Drivers don’t always appreciate the size of a fire truck and park with only enough space for cars to pass. When we manoeuvre through tight streets, we can rarely travel at speed, if at all.

“We would like drivers to just be a little more considerate about the space they are leaving, allowing enough space for us to pass. This really can be life or death, so minutes of delay can make a big difference.”

The council also released the following parking tips: Pull in your wing mirrors; don’t park too close to corners, as larger vehicles like fire engines need more room to turn; if you’re parking opposite someone, remember a fire engine or bin lorry needs three metres, or two car widths, to pass safely; make sure your wheels are straight; park as close to the kerb as you can; obey road markings; in narrow streets, only park on one side of the road where possible; make sure you leave enough space for pedestrians on the pavement; and don’t block driveways.

Cllr Petty added: “With more people working from home or being furloughed, there are more vehicles around most of the time so please follow the parking tips – it will really help emergency services and our crews.”