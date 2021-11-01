November In The Garden: Don’t down tools just yet

By Amanda Armstrong

November can be a damp, raw month but there are still jobs to be done before you’re forced inside by bitter winds or distracted by festive preparations. So before you hang up your tools and settle down with a good seed catalogue, here are my top jobs that require your attention this month:

Protect tender plants. It’s time to wrap tree ferns, cut gunnera back (using the cutoff leaves to cover and protect the crown) and either mulch or dig up and store your dahlia tubers if you haven’t already done so. Citrus, cannas and succulents should be brought into a conservatory or unheated greenhouse.

Clean out and refill bird feeders. Ensure that feeders are kept well-stocked over winter to encourage repeat visits from garden birds.

Prune apple and pear trees. Start winter pruning once apple and pear trees become dormant but don’t prune stone fruits at this time of year as they’re susceptible to silver leaf disease.

Pot up prepared flowering bulbs. These are ideal for indoor colour and scent during the winter. Store pots in a cool, dark place until new growth emerges then move them to a bright windowsill. Hyacinths, Hippeastrum and Narcissus are easy to grow and can make a fun planting project for children.

Plant tulips. If you haven’t already done so, plant your tulip bulbs this month. If squirrels are a problem, a dusting of chilli powder over the bulbs should deter them from digging up all of your hard work.

Lift and divide herbaceous perennials. If the ground isn’t frozen or waterlogged, there’s still time to lift and divide overgrown perennials. Discard any woody central parts and replant the divisions at their original depth.

Central heating dries the air out indoors. Help your houseplants survive by misting them or placing the pots on a pebble-filled tray of water to ensure adequate humidity.

Clean empty pots. It’s a good time to clean any pots that have been hanging around in the garden before storing them over winter.

And when all of those tasks are complete and you’ve managed to clean, sharpen and oil your tools, you can finally sit down with a sense of satisfaction and one or two of those oh-so tempting seed catalogues.