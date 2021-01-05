Charity surprises war veteran with memorabilia gifts to thank him for service

Published: 4:00 PM January 5, 2021

Peter Creed at Harbour Residential Care Centre in Portishead has received gifts in recognition of his service. - Credit: Harbour Residential Care Centre

A care home resident has been surprised with gifts in recognition of his bravery and courage while fighting in World War Two.

The Not Forgotten Association sent Portishead Harbour Residential Care Centre resident Peter Creed a box of memorabilia to thank him for his service.

The team at Harbour Residential, organised by Melinda Boganyi, then decided to surprise him by putting all the keepsakes in a frame and hanging them in Peter’s room for him to enjoy.

Peter’s son, Andrew Creed, and daughter, Sue Ball, said: “We are very grateful to the Not Forgotten Association for this kind gift.

"I know dad was thrilled to receive it and very appreciative of the staff for putting it together and displaying it in his room.

“This has really cheered him up in what is such a difficult time at the moment.

"Our grateful thanks to the charity and to the care home for going the extra mile to make dad’s life happier.”

Each item had been cleaned and isolated for a 72-hour period to mitigate any risk of coronavirus transmission.

Talking of his time in the British Army, Peter Creed said: “In 1943, at just 18 years old, I joined the army.

"After my training, I was sent to the Gloucestershire Regiment, but due to the losses suffered on D-Day, I was transferred to the 1st battalion the Suffolk regiment.

“I was sent to fight in France, Belgium, Holland and finally Germany. Whilst fighting in Belgium, I was wounded by a shell exploding next to me.

"After the battle, I had to walk several miles to get first aid, where I was then sent to hospital in Brussels.

"However, despite the incident, I returned to the front line until the end of the war.

“Most of the time it was chaos, but the people we liberated were so happy to see us they shared what little they had, to see them happy again was worth the fight.”

Home manager at Harbour Residential, Samuel Okello, said: “We are in awe of the courage shown by veterans such as Peter and we are eternally grateful for the sacrifices they made to serve our country.

“Our thanks to Peter for sharing his story, and to The Not Forgotten charity for helping us to recognise and celebrate his bravery.”