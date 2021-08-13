Flagship electric vehicle charging hub opens

Published: 2:09 PM August 13, 2021

North Somerset’s first electric vehicle (EV) rapid charging hub has opened.

The site, at Portishead’s Parish Wharf Leisure Centre, has two rapid chargers at 50kW and four charging bays, allowing drivers to charge their EVs in just 30 to 60 minutes.

Portishead’s hub comes complete with a solar canopy and is part of the West of England’s Revive network of charging points. The location was chosen as it is close to the leisure centre, to shops and to other amenities.

To mark the opening of the state-of-the-art hub a film has been produced to show the benefits of owning an electric vehicle.

As part of North Somerset Council’s ambition to be carbon neutral by 2030, Portishead’s rapid charging hub and the wider Revive network offers people more sustainable travel choices, with the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles ending in 2030.

The Portishead hub is one of four planned for the region through the Revive network, launched by the four local councils and delivered as part of the Go Ultra Low West project, with funding from the Office for Zero Emissions Vehicles.

More than £7million investment will deliver around 150 EV charging bays, with 30 of them in North Somerset.

A 22kW fast charger with two charging bays is also now open in Kewstoke’s Sand Bay, at the Sand Road carpark.

Cllr Bridget Petty, the council's executive member for climate emergency and engagement, said: “The new rapid charging hub near Portishead Marina, along with the growing Revive network, is a positive move towards our vision of a greener transport system which is kinder to the environment.

"The project also serves as a demonstration hub, showing us the ‘art of the possible’. We hope it will get the young minds of today questioning where their energy is coming from."

The rapid charging hub’s innovative structure, designed by Hewlitt Studios, has been nominated for several prestigious design awards. It is a finalist in the Product Innovation Award category of the 2021 Offsite Construction Awards and a finalist in the Construction Excellence South West awards.

For information about switching to an EV, log on to travelwest.info/electric-vehicles