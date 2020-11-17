PICTURE SPREAD: Youngsters raise vital funds for BBC Children In Need
- Credit: Tracey Fowler
Nursery and primary school pupils from across North Somerset have been taking part in activities to raise crucial funds for BBC Children In Need this month.
Youngsters in Portishead have raised more than £400 for the charity, which helps to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people from across the UK.
Guessing how many ducks were in a jar, a bake sale and making a giant pasta Pudsey were some of the activities that took place at The Nursery, in Portishead, for the BBC’s annual fundraiser, which turns 40 this year.
Pupils in the afterschool club at Birdwell School Academy, in Long Ashton, also took part and created Pudsey clocks to support the charity.
Children have the chance to get creative with arts and crafts activities during term time at the club, and the academy thanks people for their ‘very generous donations’ raised for Children In Need.
The school is set to publish a figure raised for the charity this week.