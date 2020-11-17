PICTURE SPREAD: Youngsters raise vital funds for BBC Children In Need

Published: 1:00 PM November 18, 2020

Children fundraising for BBC Children In Need at The Nursery in Portishead. Picture: Tracey Fowler - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Nursery and primary school pupils from across North Somerset have been taking part in activities to raise crucial funds for BBC Children In Need this month.

Children fundraising for BBC Children In Need at The Nursery in Portishead. Picture: Tracey Fowler - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Youngsters in Portishead have raised more than £400 for the charity, which helps to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people from across the UK.

Children fundraising for BBC Children In Need at The Nursery in Portishead. Picture: Tracey Fowler - Credit: Tracey Fowler





Guessing how many ducks were in a jar, a bake sale and making a giant pasta Pudsey were some of the activities that took place at The Nursery, in Portishead, for the BBC’s annual fundraiser, which turns 40 this year.

Children fundraising for BBC Children In Need at The Nursery in Portishead. Picture: Tracey Fowler - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Pupils in the afterschool club at Birdwell School Academy, in Long Ashton, also took part and created Pudsey clocks to support the charity.

Children's creations at Birdwell School Academy's afterschool club. Picture: Birdwell School Academy - Credit: Birdwell School Academy

Children have the chance to get creative with arts and crafts activities during term time at the club, and the academy thanks people for their ‘very generous donations’ raised for Children In Need.

The school is set to publish a figure raised for the charity this week.