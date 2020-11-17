News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times Home > News

PICTURE SPREAD: Youngsters raise vital funds for BBC Children In Need

person

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 1:00 PM November 18, 2020   
Children fundraising for BBC Children In Need at The Nursery in Portishead.     Picture: Tracey Fowler

Children fundraising for BBC Children In Need at The Nursery in Portishead. Picture: Tracey Fowler - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Nursery and primary school pupils from across North Somerset have been taking part in activities to raise crucial funds for BBC Children In Need this month. 

Children fundraising for BBC Children In Need at The Nursery in Portishead.     Picture: Tracey Fowler

Children fundraising for BBC Children In Need at The Nursery in Portishead. Picture: Tracey Fowler - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Youngsters in Portishead have raised more than £400 for the charity, which helps to improve the lives of disadvantaged children and young people from across the UK. 

Children fundraising for BBC Children In Need at The Nursery in Portishead.     Picture: Tracey Fowler

Children fundraising for BBC Children In Need at The Nursery in Portishead. Picture: Tracey Fowler - Credit: Tracey Fowler



Guessing how many ducks were in a jar, a bake sale and making a giant pasta Pudsey were some of the activities that took place at The Nursery, in Portishead, for the BBC’s annual fundraiser, which turns 40 this year.

Children fundraising for BBC Children In Need at The Nursery in Portishead.     Picture: Tracey Fowler

Children fundraising for BBC Children In Need at The Nursery in Portishead. Picture: Tracey Fowler - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Pupils in the afterschool club at Birdwell School Academy, in Long Ashton, also took part and created Pudsey clocks to support the charity.

Children's creations at Birdwell School Academy's afterschool club.     Picture: Birdwell School Academy

Children's creations at Birdwell School Academy's afterschool club. Picture: Birdwell School Academy - Credit: Birdwell School Academy

Children have the chance to get creative with arts and crafts activities during term time at the club, and the academy thanks people for their ‘very generous donations’ raised for Children In Need.  

The school is set to publish a figure raised for the charity this week.  

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Parish churches raise money for charity during harvest

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

AFC Nailsea boosted by sponsorship deal

person

Santas on the Run event goes virtual

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

New owner for Hunters estate agents

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus