Final word

Debbie Joy Brookes, The Secret Wave (1) Archant

Inspired by the experiences of her own children, Debbie Joy Brookes has written and illustrated a book created to encourage children in their transition from early years' books to slightly more complicated reading.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As the 56-year-old mum of three prepared for her February 1st book launch, she talked to Tracey Fowler about her excitement of at last seeing her book in print.

How did the book come about?

"When my children were younger I found they loved reading until about the age of seven. The early years books then became too young for them but they were extremely reluctant to move on to more difficult books as they looked so 'adult'. That was when the idea of writing a book first came to me and I started developing it then, just for my children. I used colourful and bold illustrations at the beginning of each chapter to ensure the readers remained engaged."

What is the book called and what is it about?

"It's called The Secret Wave and it is an endearing fantasy with a relatable storyline. It has two levels - a fun fantasy and a deeper message, communicating the importance of getting to know a person's heart instead of judging them on what you've been told. It covers issues such as secrecy and peer pressure and it can be used to encourage discussions between adults and children to explore these subjects."

I see the book is available online through major book retailer Waterstones - how did you manage to get the book accepted by Waterstones?

"The book is published with SilverWood books and they can take the credit for that. They submit the book to a number of suppliers and Waterstones and Foyles both agreed to sell it online for us. It is also available on Amazon and at local independent bookshops. The book will also be available to read in North Somerset libraries."

Where is your book launch?

"The launch is at Books on the Hill in Hill Road, Clevedon, on February 1st from 11am-5pm. I will be there all day and will be very happy to sign copies for anyone who wants to buy a copy. Books on the Hill is a lovely independent bookshop and I am really pleased that it is stocking The Secret Wave."

Will there be more books?

"I am hoping The Secret Wave is the first book in a trilogy! I will start writing the second book sometime this year but don't anticipate it being published until 2021. I want to concentrate on promoting the first book at least for the first half of 2020 so in reality 2021 will see my second book on the shelves. The readers of book one will be a bit older too so I shall be mindful of this as I write it. I would expect the third book to be published the following year in 2022 and that one is likely to have a bit of romance in as the characters will be entering that age!" n

The Secret Wave is priced £8.99 available from February 1st at Books on the Hill or online from Waterstones, Foyles and Amazon.