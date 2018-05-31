There with you: Half-price Wills with no home visit

Nicola provides a friendly, personal service, tailored to her client's needs.

A professional will writer recognising that people need to get their affairs in order now more than ever is offering her services at half price during the coronavirus crisis.

Richardson’s Wills is replacing face-to-face meetings with those via telephone, or digital solutions such as Facetime or Skype.

Nicola, who lives in Nailsea, said: “You still receive the expert advice needed to ensure a robust legal will is completed.

“During self-isolation it will be increasingly important for vulnerable people to have lasting power of attorney for their property and financial affairs.

“If you are not able to leave your home for fear of contracting the coronavirus, you will need someone you trust to help you with your financial affairs, whether it be paying for groceries on your behalf or paying bills at the bank.”

The documents usually take weeks to register, but Nicola says the Office of the Public Guardian is now fast-tracking them.

For further information visit www.richardsonswills.co.uk email nicola@richardsonswills.co.uk or call 01275 851056.