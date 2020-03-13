Advanced search

Volunteers needed for charity's Great Daffodil Appeal

PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 March 2020

Volunteers are needed for Marie Curie's Great Daffodil Appeal. Picture: Nicola Price

Volunteers are need to help with Marie Curie's biggest annual fundraising campaign, the Great Daffodil Appeal.

People can help with supermarket collections due to take place throughout March and give out the charity's daffodils pins in return for donations.

Helen Isbell, Marie Curie community fundraiser, said: 'Collecting can be a lot of fun, you can do it on your own or with a friend and it's a great way to give back to your local community, helping fund Marie Curie Nurses across North Somerset and beyond.'

Money raised from the appeal will help Marie Curie Nurses in North Somerset provide much-needed expert care to people with terminal illnesses, as well as support for their loved ones

To volunteer, log on to mariecurie.org.uk/collect or contact Helen on Helen.Isbell@mariecurie.org.uk or 01179 247275.

