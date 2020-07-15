Advanced search

Poll

Outdoor dining areas to come to towns by end of month

PUBLISHED: 06:55 16 July 2020

Queens Square, Clevedon.

Queens Square, Clevedon.

Archant

Outdoor dining could be implemented in three towns to help North Somerset’s food and drink sector recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

As pubs, cafés and restaurants start to reopen, and as the economy begins to ease out of lockdown, plans to introduce al fresco dining have been announced.

North Somerset Council has developed a reopening plan which will offer outdoor seating areas to support town centre businesses, with free tables and chairs, spread out across different areas.

The new outdoor eating areas, which are expected to open at the end of this month, will be in Portishead Precinct, the Crown Glass Shopping Centre in Nailsea and Queen’s Square in Clevedon.

Mark Canniford, the council’s executive member for business, economy and employment, said: “Town centres have been hit incredibly hard during this pandemic. We now have an opportunity to support the reopening of these businesses and encourage people back to the high street.

Portishead Precinct, resurfacing work finished. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPortishead Precinct, resurfacing work finished. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“These spaces will enable people to sit comfortably while enjoying food and drink from nearby businesses and provide a social space to meet up and reconnect post-lockdown in a safe environment.

“We will be working with a nationally-recognised company to provide a quality offering and they will be managed and cleaned on a regular basis by the council.”

Outdoor seating is just one of the measures the council is designing to support businesses in adapting to the new trading environment caused by coronavirus.

The Government is introducing a programme where businesses can install additional outside seating for a nominal fee through a fast-track route, to allow effective social distancing and encourage footfall back to town centres, which will also be adapted across North Somerset.

Crown Glass Shopping Centre and Colliers Walk, Nailsea. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCrown Glass Shopping Centre and Colliers Walk, Nailsea. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Businesses can apply through the council’s licensing team for the fast-track option.

The council has also put in place measures to create safe shopping spaces for owners and customers to allow retail businesses to safely welcome customers back within the new social distancing rules.

Changes have included cordoning off parking spaces to allow effective social distancing with barriers that will be used temporarily during the pandemic.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hand grenade found at Clevedon beach

Clevedon Beach in 2018. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality

Man arrested for indecent exposure

Live grenade exploded after beach discovery

Jon Winter and his son Jonathan found a live hand grenade at Clevedon beach. Picture: Jon Winter

Teenagers risking their lives by tombstoning and swimming in marina

Portishead RNLI

Most Read

Hand grenade found at Clevedon beach

Clevedon Beach in 2018. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality

Man arrested for indecent exposure

Live grenade exploded after beach discovery

Jon Winter and his son Jonathan found a live hand grenade at Clevedon beach. Picture: Jon Winter

Teenagers risking their lives by tombstoning and swimming in marina

Portishead RNLI

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Outdoor dining areas to come to towns by end of month

Queens Square, Clevedon.

Village post office team win customer engagement award

Postmaster Andrew Crabb with staff member Lucy Campbell. Picture: Post Office

Live grenade exploded after beach discovery

Jon Winter and his son Jonathan found a live hand grenade at Clevedon beach. Picture: Jon Winter

Charity offers financial support grants for residents

Yatton United Charities is offering grants to those in Cleeve, Claverham and Yatton in financial need.

Teenagers risking their lives by tombstoning and swimming in marina

Portishead RNLI