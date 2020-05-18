Advanced search

Pay tribute to your loved one

PUBLISHED: 10:30 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 18 May 2020

Celebrate the life of a loved one.

Celebrate the life of a loved one.

Archant

We at the North Somerset Times, who strive to be at the very heart of the local community, understand how the loss of a loved one can have a devastating impact on family and friends.

We know how difficult such times can be – and our thoughts are with you.

We would like to help you to celebrate the life of your loved one or pay tribute to a treasured close friend or family member whose life deserves to be highlighted, and whose achievements – be they large or small – deserve to be recognised.

To help us to build a picture of their life and to tell their story, you can send us your photos and share with us your memories and your well-wishes, your thoughts and your prayers.

If you would like to pay tribute to a loved one who has passed away, you can contact us on 01934 422500 or email us at nstimes@archant.co.uk, and one of our reporters will get in touch with you.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bristol Airport sees unprecedennted reduction in flights

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Popular Pill Doctor Ian Hawkins passes away

Dr Ian Hawkins

More than 200 people slapped with lockdown fines in Avon and Somerset

Waitrose donates supplies to help vulnerable people celebrate VE Day

Waitrose in Nailsea donated goods to help vulnerable people in the village celebrate VE Day.

Post Office staff praised for going extra mile

Ram and Bhavna Barot of West End Post Office. Picture: Post Office

Most Read

Bristol Airport sees unprecedennted reduction in flights

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Popular Pill Doctor Ian Hawkins passes away

Dr Ian Hawkins

More than 200 people slapped with lockdown fines in Avon and Somerset

Waitrose donates supplies to help vulnerable people celebrate VE Day

Waitrose in Nailsea donated goods to help vulnerable people in the village celebrate VE Day.

Post Office staff praised for going extra mile

Ram and Bhavna Barot of West End Post Office. Picture: Post Office

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Speedway: Tense times as Rebels look to tame Wolves

Somerset's Richard Lawson and Wolves' Sam Masters get away from the tapes (pic Colin Burnett)

Duo launch PPE campaign to help care home staff

Simon Webster and Martin Cox donated more than 900 face masks to care home staff in North Somerset.Picture: Simon Webster

Pay tribute to your loved one

Celebrate the life of a loved one.

Joining Sheffield Wednesday was proudest career moment for Jones

Stuart Jones after the Weston and Ashton & Backwell game at the Lancer Scott Stadium last July

More than 200 people slapped with lockdown fines in Avon and Somerset

Drive 24