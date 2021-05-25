Opening of North Somerset Tidal Trail moves a step closer

Published: 11:00 AM May 25, 2021

The opening of the North Somerset Tidal Trail, the section of the England Coastal Path National Trail that runs through North Somerset, has moved a step closer.

Works are underway on the section of the trail between Woodspring Priory and Uphill. These works include the installation of signage, sections being surfaced, ramps installed and new gates.

Works on the section of the trail beginning at the River Avon via Portishead along the coast to Poets' Walk, in Clevedon, will also start this summer.

The establishment of these sections will mean that 24 out of the 32 miles of the North Somerset Tidal Trail will be ready for the official opening later this year or early next.

Cllr Mike Solomon, the council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: "I am delighted that the work for the England Coast Path is moving forward and that our residents and visitors will be able to enjoy our beautiful coastline more easily.

"This project, carried out in partnership with Natural England, will take a while to complete and in the meantime we thank you for your patience."