News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Opening of North Somerset Tidal Trail moves a step closer

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 11:00 AM May 25, 2021   
People walking or hiking stock image.

Works are underway on a section of the North Somerset Tidal Trail. - Credit: North Somerset Council

The opening of the North Somerset Tidal Trail, the section of the England Coastal Path National Trail that runs through North Somerset, has moved a step closer.

Works are underway on the section of the trail between Woodspring Priory and Uphill. These works include the installation of signage, sections being surfaced, ramps installed and new gates. 

Works on the section of the trail beginning at the River Avon via Portishead along the coast to Poets' Walk, in Clevedon, will also start this summer.

The establishment of these sections will mean that 24 out of the 32 miles of the North Somerset Tidal Trail will be ready for the official opening later this year or early next.

Cllr Mike Solomon, the council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: "I am delighted that the work for the England Coast Path is moving forward and that our residents and visitors will be able to enjoy our beautiful coastline more easily. 

"This project, carried out in partnership with Natural England, will take a while to complete and in the meantime we thank you for your patience."

Most Read

  1. 1 Garden waste service goes live
  2. 2 Police hunt for driver who fled scene after crashing into field off M5
  3. 3 Work on new Nailsea housing development to start in June
  1. 4 Yatton youngsters battle Nailsea & Backwell rivals
  2. 5 Tributes pour in for well-loved Portishead historian Sandy Tebbutt
  3. 6 Explore North Somerset's micropubs
  4. 7 Nailsea come up short, Backwell Flax Bourton beat Bishopston
  5. 8 Family delighted as Clevedon Cobra given permanent home
  6. 9 Patients in North Somerset to benefit from GP practices working together
  7. 10 Kaiser Chiefs to perform at Bath Racecourse gig
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The crossing aims to make it safer for people who are walking and cycling to cross the busy B3128. 

New crossing to improve safety on Festival Way cycle path

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Tom Allen

Comedy

Star-studded line-up for Bristol Comedy Gardens

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Rubbish on Weston Beach

North Somerset Council

New patrols to crackdown on litter and dog fouling in North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Vic Hole star jumping on Weston beach.

Theatre group to host dance walks by the sea 

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus