Published: 12:38 PM December 30, 2020

A North Somerset teenager is working with llamas, emus and mouflon in Norway, as part of a gap year travelling worldwide before going to study geology at Portsmouth.

Jim Carrington, aged 18, spends some of his time volunteering at Tromso mini zoo - a sustainable farm in the mountains which has no road access, just 350km north of the Arctic Circle.

On arrival, Jim had to quarantine for 10 days in a hut with his food left on the doorstep, but now works among many species of animal including llamas, emus and mouflon.

Jim will be globetrotting until March 2021, and hopes to see the northern lights.

He said: “This is a thrilling trip, and I hope to also witness or orcas and humpback whales before it ends. This is the experience of a lifetime. “

Jim will travel to Switzerland next, then to Costa Rica, where he will work on a butterfly farm.