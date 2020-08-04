Readers submit striking sunset snapshots to iWitness24
PUBLISHED: 18:00 04 August 2020
Readers have sent in beautiful snapshots of North Somerset coastlines this week.
Alan Harrison captured a picture of the setting sun casting a golden glow over Woodhill Bay in Portishead, with a few clouds floating across the sky on a beautifully sunny day.
He also spotted a large vehicle carrier, Hoegh Asia, being assisted by the tug Svitzer Hawk on its way to the Royal Portbury Dock on a day for smooth sailing.
In addition to this, Alan took a photo of oil products tanker BW Yarra and its assisting tugs approaching Battery Point in Portishead.
Finally, on a walk with his wife and dog towards Brook Farm, near Backwell Bow, Steve Lewis took a striking picture of the rolling hills on a warm summer’s day in July.
