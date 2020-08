Readers submit striking sunset snapshots to iWitness24

The sun casts a golden glow over Woodhill Bay in Portishead. Picture: Alan Harrison (c) copyright newzulu.com

Readers have sent in beautiful snapshots of North Somerset coastlines this week.

Large vehicle carrier Hoegh Asia on its way to the Royal Portbury dock. Picture: Alan Harrison Large vehicle carrier Hoegh Asia on its way to the Royal Portbury dock. Picture: Alan Harrison

Alan Harrison captured a picture of the setting sun casting a golden glow over Woodhill Bay in Portishead, with a few clouds floating across the sky on a beautifully sunny day.

He also spotted a large vehicle carrier, Hoegh Asia, being assisted by the tug Svitzer Hawk on its way to the Royal Portbury Dock on a day for smooth sailing.

In addition to this, Alan took a photo of oil products tanker BW Yarra and its assisting tugs approaching Battery Point in Portishead.

A striking picture of the rolling hills on a warm summers day in July. Picture: Steve Lewis A striking picture of the rolling hills on a warm summers day in July. Picture: Steve Lewis

Finally, on a walk with his wife and dog towards Brook Farm, near Backwell Bow, Steve Lewis took a striking picture of the rolling hills on a warm summer’s day in July.

