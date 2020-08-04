Advanced search

Readers submit striking sunset snapshots to iWitness24

PUBLISHED: 18:00 04 August 2020

The sun casts a golden glow over Woodhill Bay in Portishead. Picture: Alan Harrison

The sun casts a golden glow over Woodhill Bay in Portishead. Picture: Alan Harrison

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Readers have sent in beautiful snapshots of North Somerset coastlines this week.

Large vehicle carrier Hoegh Asia on its way to the Royal Portbury dock. Picture: Alan HarrisonLarge vehicle carrier Hoegh Asia on its way to the Royal Portbury dock. Picture: Alan Harrison

Alan Harrison captured a picture of the setting sun casting a golden glow over Woodhill Bay in Portishead, with a few clouds floating across the sky on a beautifully sunny day.

He also spotted a large vehicle carrier, Hoegh Asia, being assisted by the tug Svitzer Hawk on its way to the Royal Portbury Dock on a day for smooth sailing.

In addition to this, Alan took a photo of oil products tanker BW Yarra and its assisting tugs approaching Battery Point in Portishead.

A striking picture of the rolling hills on a warm summers day in July. Picture: Steve LewisA striking picture of the rolling hills on a warm summers day in July. Picture: Steve Lewis

Finally, on a walk with his wife and dog towards Brook Farm, near Backwell Bow, Steve Lewis took a striking picture of the rolling hills on a warm summer’s day in July.

If you would like your pictures to feature in the Times and online, why not send in your photos of North Somerset at www.iwitness24.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Eat:Portishead returns this weekend

Eat: Portishead festival,Two Birds Country Spirits.

Service changes in the community to help reduce hospital admissions

The CCG has opened the Integrated Acute Frailty Virtual Ward Round. Picture: CCG

Coastguard escorts teenagers from pier caught tombstoning off landmark

Teenagers were caught tombstoning from Portishead Pier on Saturday. Picture: Portishead Coastguard

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Eat:Portishead returns this weekend

Eat: Portishead festival,Two Birds Country Spirits.

Service changes in the community to help reduce hospital admissions

The CCG has opened the Integrated Acute Frailty Virtual Ward Round. Picture: CCG

Coastguard escorts teenagers from pier caught tombstoning off landmark

Teenagers were caught tombstoning from Portishead Pier on Saturday. Picture: Portishead Coastguard

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Cleeve let victory chances slip

Dan Dixon hits out for Cleeve

Nailsea & Tickenham start pre-season schedule

Nailsea & Tickenham held an intra-squad friendly on Saturday

Five-star Overton inspires Somerset win over Glamorgan

Jamie Overton appeals for a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Readers submit striking sunset snapshots to iWitness24

The sun casts a golden glow over Woodhill Bay in Portishead. Picture: Alan Harrison

Eat:Portishead returns this weekend

Eat: Portishead festival,Two Birds Country Spirits.