North Somerset summertime in pictures

A wet day at Battery Point didn't deter this couple from their daily walk. Picture: Alan Harrison (c) copyright newzulu.com

Here is a round-up of talented readers’ photos sent in to iWitness24 so far this summer.

Looking past Café Lido in Portishead towards Battery Point. Picture: Alan Harrison Looking past Café Lido in Portishead towards Battery Point. Picture: Alan Harrison

Photographer Alan Harrison sent in three striking images which depict summertime in North Somerset this week.

The first features a couple’s walk in the rain to Battery Point in Portishead, which, according to Alan, did not deter them from their daily stroll with an umbrella in hand.

The sun sets behind Café Lido in Portishead in Alan’s next photo looking towards Battery Point, which readers can see in the distance.

Low tide on the River Avon. Picture: Samsul Mehedi Low tide on the River Avon. Picture: Samsul Mehedi

Finally, a beautiful snapshot of Portishead coastline features in Alan’s last photo, which looks towards Battery Point and the Severn bridges from Kilkenny Fields in the town, where an incoming tide arrives early on a summer’s evening.

Lastly, Samsul Mehedi has sent in a fantastic image of a low tide on the River Avon, where stormy skies loom overhead.

Looking towards Battery Point and the Severn bridges from Kilkenny Fields in Portishead. Picture: Alan Harrison Looking towards Battery Point and the Severn bridges from Kilkenny Fields in Portishead. Picture: Alan Harrison