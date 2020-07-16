Advanced search

North Somerset summertime in pictures

PUBLISHED: 17:19 16 July 2020

A wet day at Battery Point didn't deter this couple from their daily walk. Picture: Alan Harrison

A wet day at Battery Point didn't deter this couple from their daily walk. Picture: Alan Harrison

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Here is a round-up of talented readers’ photos sent in to iWitness24 so far this summer.

Looking past Café Lido in Portishead towards Battery Point. Picture: Alan HarrisonLooking past Café Lido in Portishead towards Battery Point. Picture: Alan Harrison

Photographer Alan Harrison sent in three striking images which depict summertime in North Somerset this week.

The first features a couple’s walk in the rain to Battery Point in Portishead, which, according to Alan, did not deter them from their daily stroll with an umbrella in hand.

The sun sets behind Café Lido in Portishead in Alan’s next photo looking towards Battery Point, which readers can see in the distance.

Low tide on the River Avon. Picture: Samsul MehediLow tide on the River Avon. Picture: Samsul Mehedi

Finally, a beautiful snapshot of Portishead coastline features in Alan’s last photo, which looks towards Battery Point and the Severn bridges from Kilkenny Fields in the town, where an incoming tide arrives early on a summer’s evening.

Lastly, Samsul Mehedi has sent in a fantastic image of a low tide on the River Avon, where stormy skies loom overhead.

Looking towards Battery Point and the Severn bridges from Kilkenny Fields in Portishead. Picture: Alan HarrisonLooking towards Battery Point and the Severn bridges from Kilkenny Fields in Portishead. Picture: Alan Harrison

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hand grenade found at Clevedon beach

Clevedon Beach in 2018. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Outdoor dining areas to come to towns by end of month

Queens Square, Clevedon.

Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality

Man arrested for indecent exposure

Live grenade exploded after beach discovery

Jon Winter and his son Jonathan found a live hand grenade at Clevedon beach. Picture: Jon Winter

Most Read

Hand grenade found at Clevedon beach

Clevedon Beach in 2018. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Outdoor dining areas to come to towns by end of month

Queens Square, Clevedon.

Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality

Man arrested for indecent exposure

Live grenade exploded after beach discovery

Jon Winter and his son Jonathan found a live hand grenade at Clevedon beach. Picture: Jon Winter

Latest from the North Somerset Times

North Somerset Athletic Club members rise to the 24-hour pier relay challenge

North Somerset Athletic Club members took on the 24-hour pier relay in Weston

Quiz time! How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Arsenal manager George Graham celebrates with the European Cup Winner's Cup

North Somerset summertime in pictures

A wet day at Battery Point didn't deter this couple from their daily walk. Picture: Alan Harrison

Portishead Town Council launches grant aid scheme

Councillors Ben Aldridge and Paul Gardner, clerk Martin Salisbury and community engagement officer Nicky Mills. Picture: Portishead Town Council

Send a thank you message to your child’s school and teachers

Send in a message to say thank you to your teacher. Picture Shane Dean