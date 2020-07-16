North Somerset summertime in pictures
PUBLISHED: 17:19 16 July 2020
Here is a round-up of talented readers’ photos sent in to iWitness24 so far this summer.
Photographer Alan Harrison sent in three striking images which depict summertime in North Somerset this week.
The first features a couple’s walk in the rain to Battery Point in Portishead, which, according to Alan, did not deter them from their daily stroll with an umbrella in hand.
The sun sets behind Café Lido in Portishead in Alan’s next photo looking towards Battery Point, which readers can see in the distance.
Finally, a beautiful snapshot of Portishead coastline features in Alan’s last photo, which looks towards Battery Point and the Severn bridges from Kilkenny Fields in the town, where an incoming tide arrives early on a summer’s evening.
Lastly, Samsul Mehedi has sent in a fantastic image of a low tide on the River Avon, where stormy skies loom overhead.
