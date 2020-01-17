Teenage boy reaches 21k views on global internet platform

Woody, of Clevedon School, has reached more than 20,000 views on Youtube

A talented student has racked up thousands of views on YouTube doing tutorial videos.

Woody Hewitson, of Clevedon School, creates vlogs about his daily life and videos of how to play different instruments.

The 15-year-old, who is trained at grade three piano and grade seven at trumpet, has received 21,000 views on an instructional video on how to play a piano.

Woody, who hopes to reach more than one million views with his instructional videos, has also represented his county in football and swimming.

The teenager, who has hundreds of subscribers on his page, said: "I really love making videos.

"I made a video teaching people how to play the intro to a famous YouTuber and it got 20,000 views.

"I make vlogs on general life, music, sport and anything interesting.

"I love telling a story through music."