Popular North Somerset Agricultural Show will return in May

The popular North Somerset Show organised by the Agricultural Society will return in May.

The event features livestock classes, horse shows, tractor displays and local trade stands including the county's strongest man competition, placing the region’s agricultural expertise on display.

It will return on the bank holiday Monday on May 2 at the agricultural showground in Wraxall, near Backwell for its 162nd year.

Show secretary, Tim Ledbury, said: "We are inviting those who rear livestock, produce food, are involved in the equestrian world or follow countryside pursuits to come forward and join in the fun.

"There are prizes to be won, but more importantly this is a chance to show off the best of British agriculture in this region and to celebrate the countryside and the people who work in it."

Early bird tickets are on sale now and are priced at £17 for adults, and £7 for children.

