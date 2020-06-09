Shops gear-up to re-open from next week

Clevedon stores are gearing-up to re-open from Monday. Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

Shops across North Somerset are gearing up to reopen from next week.

Nailsea High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Nailsea High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Traders have been given advice from North Somerset Council after the government announced non-essential shops can reopen from Monday. The unitary authority also hopes hospitality and leisure businesses will be able to open from next month.

North Somerset executive member for business, economy and employment Mark Canniford said bringing the community out of lockdown is ‘going to be hard’ but the authority ‘has to be mindful’ about helping businesses in these trying times.

He added: “The government has granted money to help revive high street stores in the district, and these businesses will need a considerable amount of help over the coming months.

“Starting from this week, we will discuss with businesses the best way to help the economy revive in North Somerset.

Portishead High Street May2020 Portishead High Street May2020

“We’re not trying to say we know all the solutions, but we have to be mindful to help businesses in these times.”

Cllr Canniford says if people have ideas about what would attract people back into high streets in places such as Portishead, Nailsea and Clevedon, they should contact him via mark.canniford@n-somerset.gov.uk.

North Somerset Council deputy leader, Mike Bell, said contacting businesses with advice on how to open safely and signposting them to the Government guidance will enable them to put ‘all the necessary measures in place’ ready for when they open.

He added: “It’s not all down to the businesses, when they reopen it’s up to us, the customers, to do our bit and follow the guidance.

“It will only work if everyone plays their part.”

The council’s advice addresses issues such as ensuring premises are pest-free, equipment is working and measures have been taken to minimise the risk from legionella. There is also advice relating to off-sales of alcohol, outdoor seating areas, markets and street traders.

Advice being sent to businesses is available at www.innorthsomerset.co.uk/covid-19-support/ and links to government guidance to retail premises preparing to reopen can also be found on the website.

Enquiries about the advice should be sent to covid.safety@n-somerset.gov.uk











