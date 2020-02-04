Joint Local Transport Plan set to be approved next month

A multi-billion-pound transport wish list, which will connect North Somerset with other areas in the South West, is set to be approved by councillors next month.

Walking, cycling and public transport 'will become the natural way' to travel around Bristol, South Gloucestershire, North Somerset and Bath and North East Somerset under the Joint Local Transport Plan (JLTP).

The plan for a connected transport system across the region sets out an £8.9billion wish list of projects for completion by 2036 including a £2.5billion 'mass transit system' with sections of underground rail.

The revised plan follows a public consultation in February and March last year which drew around 4,200 responses.

If approved, the system would make it possible to travel between Bristol city centre and Bristol Airport in 15 to 20 minutes.

The Portishead railway line is expected to reopen, while a new metroBus route linking Bower Ashton to Nailsea and Clevedon is also mooted.

Cllr James Tonkin, executive member for planning and transport, said: "The importance of having an up-to-date joint transport plan with West of England partners remains the same as it was for the first time in 2006.

"It gives us a voice in central government and helps us build strong cases to win funding for major transport schemes.

"Its aims are based on evidence and cover every aspect of transport policy including public transport and sustainable transport development, road safety, highways maintenance, and technological advances in the sector."

Following its withdrawal from the Joint Spatial Plan last month, North Somerset will produce a new local plan to guide future development requirements.

A council spokesman said: "As transport and planning are strongly linked, it is likely work will begin almost immediately on a new JLTP to ensure transport and planning remain aligned and strategic cross-boundary issues are addressed."

The plan has been recommended for approval by officers and the authority's executive will discuss it on Wednesday and at a full council meeting on February 18, with a final decision due to made by the four authorities on March 20.