Wellbeing team’s online art show to be shared on social media

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 July 2020

Volunteers at Second Step. Picture: Mark Simmons

©Mark Simmons

A wellbeing service in North Somerset is sharing stories of how art has kept clients well during coronavirus through a virtual art exhibition on Instagram.

The exhibition of creative writing, photography and art from clients of the North Somerset Wellbeing Service will run for the next 10 weeks.

The service, run by mental health charity Second Step, has around 190 clients in North Somerset.

The virtual What Keeps Me Well exhibition, launched on July 16, aims to demonstrate the healing power of art and creativity during a time of crisis.

Vicky, who has psychosis and was left with traumatic memories after a long stay in hospital, starts the exhibition with two pieces of writing.

She said: “I have only just started to write creatively thanks to the Zoom creative writing group with the North Somerset team.

“It is a lovely, safe space to be creative and it helps me process how I am feeling at times.”

North Somerset team manager Claire Denyer added: “We’re so excited to share with everyone the fruits of our clients’ art and creativity sessions.

“Art and creativity are an important element of good wellbeing and allows people to express their feelings in their own way. It is an integral part of their individual recovery.”

During lockdown, Second Step has moved online, offering clients virtual wellbeing sessions, a Facebook page and a YouTube channel.

The wellbeing team has made 648 phone calls of one-to-one support during the last four months to clients who requested additional help.

Chris Kinston, senior operations manager, said: “I am really proud that Second Step has been able to give such great support for people in distress in North Somerset.

“Keeping people well in their community is our priority, especially during these uncertain times.”

With lockdown restrictions easing, North Somerset Wellbeing Services will continue providing online services for clients with a focus on group wellbeing sessions.

Follow the What Makes Me Well campaign on Instagram @wearesecondstep.

