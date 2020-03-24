National Trust sites close to restrict spread of coronavirus

National Trust sites across the Times patch have closed.

Sites including Wraxall’s Tyntesfield House, Clevedon Court and King John’s Hunting Lodge in Axbridge shut to the public on Sunday.

A trust spokesman said: “We’ve sadly taken the decision to close our parks and gardens, in addition to our houses, shops and cafés, to help restrict the spread of coronavirus.

“Many of our car parks for countryside and coastal locations will also have to close due to high demand.

“We urge people to stay local and observe social distancing. Please do not travel.

“Information on which National Trust outdoor places are open can be found at www.nationaltrust.org.uk”

A Tyntesfield spokesman added: “Tyntesfield is currently closed, including the garden and parkland areas.

“We are unable to open safely due to staff shortages and Government advice on social distancing measures.”