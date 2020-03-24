Advanced search

National Trust sites close to restrict spread of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:18 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:18 24 March 2020

People enjoying Tyntesfield in the lovely spring sunshine.

People enjoying Tyntesfield in the lovely spring sunshine.

Archant

National Trust sites across the Times patch have closed.

Tyntesfield gardener Vicki Bruss surveying the number and variety of flowering plants on the estate. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTyntesfield gardener Vicki Bruss surveying the number and variety of flowering plants on the estate. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sites including Wraxall’s Tyntesfield House, Clevedon Court and King John’s Hunting Lodge in Axbridge shut to the public on Sunday.

LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus in North Somerset.

A trust spokesman said: “We’ve sadly taken the decision to close our parks and gardens, in addition to our houses, shops and cafés, to help restrict the spread of coronavirus.

“Many of our car parks for countryside and coastal locations will also have to close due to high demand.

“We urge people to stay local and observe social distancing. Please do not travel.

“Information on which National Trust outdoor places are open can be found at www.nationaltrust.org.uk”

MORE: Prime Minister urges people to stay at home.

A Tyntesfield spokesman added: “Tyntesfield is currently closed, including the garden and parkland areas.

“We are unable to open safely due to staff shortages and Government advice on social distancing measures.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCG urges patients not to stockpile medication

The CCG has urged patients to not stockpile medication. Picture: Getty Images

Teacher is banned after racist comments in class

He taught at Mary Elton Primary School from 2010-2019

Backwell School loses outstanding rating in latest Ofsted inspection

Backwell School. Picture: Google

SIMPLY GREEN

Beth Walker at Simply Green Portishead

‘Stay home and save lives’

North Somerset Council's leader and deputy leader are urging people to heed the Government's advice and stay home.

Most Read

CCG urges patients not to stockpile medication

The CCG has urged patients to not stockpile medication. Picture: Getty Images

Teacher is banned after racist comments in class

He taught at Mary Elton Primary School from 2010-2019

Backwell School loses outstanding rating in latest Ofsted inspection

Backwell School. Picture: Google

SIMPLY GREEN

Beth Walker at Simply Green Portishead

‘Stay home and save lives’

North Somerset Council's leader and deputy leader are urging people to heed the Government's advice and stay home.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Coronavirus: Golf courses to close

Golfers enjoying a round of golf before courses were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

National Trust sites close to restrict spread of coronavirus

People enjoying Tyntesfield in the lovely spring sunshine.

The UK goes into coronavirus lockdown as Johnson implores Britons to ‘stay at home’

Screen grab of Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘set to be postponed’

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London
Drive 24