Council reveals rubbish collection dates for Christmas 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:27 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:21 18 December 2019

Recycling vehicle

Recycling vehicle

Archant

Waste and recycling collections will change over the next few weeks because of the Christmas and New Year bank holidays.

Recyling dates. Picture: North Somerset Council

Households are being advised by North Somerset Council to closely monitor when collections will take place.

There will be no alterations this week and rubbish and recycling boxes will be picked up as normal on Monday and Tuesday in the run up to Christmas.

There will be no pick ups on Christmas Day or Boxing Day; they will instead happen 48 hours later than normal.

Anyone whose rubbish would normally be collected on December 27 is advised to put their items out on December 30 instead.

During the final week of the year, collections normally due to happen on December 30 will take place 24 hours later, with those due to occur on December 31 to January 2 all two days later.

The Friday collection on January 3 will again be postponed until the following Monday.

The final week of disruption will be January 6-10 when items will be picked up 24 hours later than normal.

Garden waste, recycling and rubbish collections will return to normal from week commencing January 13.

A North Somerset Council spokesman said: "Christmas is the busiest time for collection crews with lots of extra waste and recycling created.

"You might see a different recycling vehicle while we deal with this increase.

"Although the way it's collected may change, it will be recycled as normal."

The district's recycling centres will also all be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Last year North Somerset Council recycled more waste than ever before over the festive period.

For the month starting December 17, 894 tonnes of extra recycling were collected compared with the average for the rest of 2018.

Importantly, 361 tonnes less non-recycleable rubbish was picked up compared with Christmas 2017.

To check the diary of collection dates, log on to www.ow.ly/JnJF30pT5zy

