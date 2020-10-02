Advanced search

Winner!

PUBLISHED: 15:01 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 02 October 2020

Margaret with her husband, friends and the manager at Mediterranevm

Margaret with her husband, friends and the manager at Mediterranevm

Congratulations to local artist Margaret Riordan who won the recent Reeds Rains competition featured in the Resident, correctly spotting the location of the Reeds Rains mug in the kitchen in a 3D walk through online viewing. Margaret sent a letter of thanks:

“I was delighted to learn I was the winner of the competition to spend £100 on food and drink locally. This was perfect timing as it was my birthday the following week and my husband and I went out for a celebratory dinner with friends. With so many very good restaurants, bars and cafés in Portishead and Clevedon and we were spoilt for choice, but given the occasion we chose the Mediterranevm in Congresbury because this is my absolute favourite fine dining

restaurant, and the owner, Leonardo commissioned me to paint two paintings for the restaurant, which I enjoyed showing off to my two friends who joined us.

I lived on West Hill in Portishead for many years and was a member of the Portishead Choral Society and National Womens’ Register. I still take part in many art exhibitions in the area and also sell my art on line at www.artgallery.co.uk

I know Reeds Rains offers property expertise and I love their new 360 degree 3D virtual walk-through viewings, so you can tour a property from the comfort of your own home, any time, at your leisure.

Thank you so much for running the competition and for the wonderful prize.

Best wishes

Margaret”

