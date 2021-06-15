Freedom Day: North Somerset responds to lockdown easing delay 

Published: 3:00 PM June 15, 2021

Health leaders support the four-week delay to step four of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown following a spike in Covid-19 cases in North Somerset.

The latest coronavirus cases reported show rates have more than doubled in the area against the previous seven days. Instances of the Delta variant of the disease, first discovered in India and now the most common strain of coronavirus in England, have also been increasing across the South West and 15 cases have been identified in North Somerset.

North Somerset Council's deputy leader Mike Bell said: “I know some people will be disappointed with another delay to lockdown easing until at least July 19, but it’s the right thing to do. We said the lifting of restrictions needs to be done slow and steady and taking this cautious approach will mean we don’t face harsher restrictions in the future.

Cllr Mike Bell. - Credit: Archant

“We are now seeing our highest figures of Covid-19 cases for three months, so we all have to do our bit. Now is not the time to stop doing the essential things, like social distancing and wearing face coverings that we know make a real difference to case numbers.

“The key message is that if we want to get through this, we have got to live with some level of living with the virus, and people must continue with regular testing - it's really important - particularly those going into work, meeting with others and at school. Critically, everyone also needs to get vaccinated when asked, including the important second dose.”

Cllr Bell added that the council knows businesses are struggling, particularly those in hospitality, and said the administration wants to see more support coming from the government to help those in need of support.

The delay will mean hospitality venues can only allow groups of up to six people or two households inside. Live entertainment venues, such as cinemas and theatres, will be at 50 per cent capacity, and nightclubs will remain closed.

Oliver Treasure-Smith, programme manager at the Curzon cinema in Clevedon, said: "We are obviously disappointed by the news that we won't be able to return to our full capacity on the June 21, but of course we understand the necessity in keeping everyone safe and we are continuing to rigorously include all the necessary safety measures.

"Currently we hope to continue showing films every day as we have been doing since May 17. We will be monitoring how audiences respond to the announcement and be adjusting our programme accordingly if need be.

"As we know that some people are still uncertain about returning, we will of course still be going ahead with our outdoor cinema festival, Seaside Cinema, with a range of films for all ages on July 8-11."

Frank Sprackman from The Walnut Tree, in Weston’s Winterstoke Road, said the delay will put pressure on smaller pubs, but stressed people’s safety ‘must come first’.

Frank Sprackman and assistant manager Tyler Austin. - Credit: Frank Sprackman

He said: “When the news was announced on Monday it’s the initial impact of hearing it, it’s sad. I do feel for the smaller pubs and the impact that it may have on them, they may not be able to reopen again. Apart from us looking forward to the lifting table service restrictions, it shouldn’t affect us too much.”

The Walnut Tree has 27 tables both inside and outside, and the pub is confident their kids’ event on July 17 can go ahead in a Covid-secure way.

North Somerset Council is urging businesses to check what funds they are entitled to by logging on to businesssupport@n-somerset.gov.uk