Advanced search

North Somerset throws away 17,000 tonnes of food waste per year

PUBLISHED: 08:15 04 March 2020

Grand Pier recycling station

Grand Pier recycling station

Grand Pier

North Somerset Council, along with one-third of other authorities in the country, are years ahead of the government's food-waste schedule, a study suggests.

According to waste-reduction charity Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), North Somerset recycles close to 17,000 tonnes of food waste annually.

This is largely due to the council's offering separate food waste collection for 97,000 of its households.

The government's Environmental Bill outlines plans for all households in the UK to have separate food waste collection by the year 2023, putting North Somerset ahead of the curve.

In data provided by 326 local authorities, WRAP shows the district to be in the minority 36 per cent that provide the service. Almost half, 160, of the councils that provided data for the charity do not provide any form of food-waste collection.

The food-waste charity's findings are based on 2018-19 data, and some local authorities may have altered their services since.

In total, North Somerset households were responsible for 16,897 tonnes of discarded food in a year. WRAP's statistics also show the average UK home wastes eight meals worth of food per week.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has promised that they will work with councils to end confusion over household recycling.

They added: "Nobody wants to see good, nutritious food going to waste and harming our environment."

But Carina Millstone, executive director of food-waste campaigners Feedback, has called the level of food wastage in the UK a 'nightmare'.

She said: "With over 10 million tonnes of food going to waste per year in the UK, food waste is an environmental nightmare of epic proportions. The good news is that halving our food waste is one of the most effective actions any of us can take to help address the climate emergency."

She added: "Councils have an important role to play. Sending food scraps to be composted or to be made into energy is far better than sending it to a landfill or to be incinerated."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

North Somerset school children discover Bronze Age artefacts never before found in this part of the country

Jon Heywood, Deputy Head Teacher. Joyce Millard, Cadbury House. Sam Fieldhouse, Wessex Archaeology.

Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday.

PICTURES: Brewing company opens first pub in town centre

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

North Somerset school children discover Bronze Age artefacts never before found in this part of the country

Jon Heywood, Deputy Head Teacher. Joyce Millard, Cadbury House. Sam Fieldhouse, Wessex Archaeology.

Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday.

PICTURES: Brewing company opens first pub in town centre

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

North Somerset throws away 17,000 tonnes of food waste per year

Grand Pier recycling station

Mental health charity which helps young people receives funding boost

Mental Health Awareness Portishead has won funding from the National Lottery Community Fund. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Flower show celebrates 62nd year running despite wet weather

Mary Blight with some of her prize winning exhibits. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon school girl raises £140 for cancer charity in a week

Emma Shallcros raised £140 for cancer charity

Brian Blessed comes to the Playhouse this weekend

Brian Blessed. Picture: Norwich Theatre Royal
Drive 24