July 19: What are the new Covid rules in North Somerset pubs?

Published: 9:04 AM July 20, 2021 Updated: 9:34 AM July 20, 2021

Pubs across North Somerset have prepared for the easing of coronavirus restrictions from July 19.

The Windmill Inn, Portishead.

The pub will not be adding extra tables, so customers can still enjoy a safe experience. It will still have track and trace for those who want to use it. And table service will continue on the upper deck.

A pub spokesman said: "You can order at the bar but you do not have too if you do not want to. Currently we won't allow vertical drinking at the bar either.

"We’ll be keeping all our sanitiser points and will still be cleaning all our touch points regularly.

Hall & Woodhouse, Portishead.

The Badger Brewery-owned pub will serve drinkers directly from the bar once more, and will welcome groups larger than six again.

Its spokesman said: "Our highest priority is very much the safety and wellbeing of all guests as well as our team. We will be keeping up our rigorous cleaning efforts and sanitiser stations will be available, plus NHS Track and Trace check-ins will still be offered at the host station for those that want to use it.

"We will continue to only take card payments and no cash at this time. If you’ve become a bit partial to table service then you will also still be able order direct from your table using our QR code.

"Whatever your preference, our team will be on hand to guide you from the moment you step through our door.

Nailsea Micropub, Nailsea.

Not much will be changing at Nailsea Micropub.

Due to it being a small venue, masks will still be worn by staff and it expects customers to do the same unless you are sat at a table.

Table service will continue and people should only come to the bar for takeaways only.

The Bristol Inn, Clevedon.

Masks are preferred for customers in the pub. It also wants people to continue to sanitise their hands at its hand sanitising stations.

The Star, Congresbury.

Drinkers can now walk in and help themselves to a table, and order and pay at the bar.

The Moorend Spout, Nailsea.

The Priory, Portbury.

In line with the regulations, it will no longer be mandatory for guests or team members to wear a face covering around the pub. There is also no mandatory requirement to check-in for test and trace purposes.

A pub spokesman said: "We appreciate that some of our team and guests will choose to wear a mask, as their personal preference and continue to check-in and their choice to remain cautious will be met respectfully.

"Your safety and comfort is, as ever, our highest priority and we will continue to do our upmost to make guests feel as safe as possible during their visits.

"We will maintain the highest standards of cleanliness in our pub for all of our guests. We will also be maintaining awareness of our guests' and team members' space.

"Table service will continue in many areas of the business, including some of our garden dining areas. We will only be increasing our table size to a maximum of eight people.

"We look forward to seeing you soon."