Pubs across North Somerset to open again this weekend

Mark Ashman launching his Micro Pub off Nailsea High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Some pubs across the Times patch will reopen this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced sweeping changes to England’s lockdown, including a relaxing of the two-metre social distancing rule.

Mr Johnson gave advice for public houses to reconfigure seating, minimise self-service, cancel live music acts and stagger arrivals.

Customers will be encouraged to book in advance and order food and drink direct to their tables through a smartphone app.

While some establishments will reopen, others will not.

The Salthouse and The Old Inn, both in Clevedon and Nailsea Micropub will reopen tomorrow (Saturday), with a one metre social distancing rule, coronavirus safety measures and outdoor seating available at both establishments.

The micropub’s owner, Mark Ashman, has been running a delivery service since lockdown began in March.

Ring O’ Bells, also in Nailsea, will serve its customers again from July 9.

Its spokesman said: “We are so excited to have customers back but we’re currently working our way through a 43-page government document, making sure everything is as safe as possible to join us for a chilled drink.

“We will continue to look at all safety guidelines, so rest assured we are doing everything to make the Ringers as safe as possible.

“Massive thanks for all support and messages over the past three months, we honestly can’t wait to have you back. See you soon for a pint, at distance of course.”

Greene King-owned public houses, including The Crab Apple and Little Harp, both in Clevedon, Congresbury’s The Star, The Bridge Inn in Yatton, Nailsea’s Royal Oak and The Albion in Portishead will all open again on Monday

A Greene King spokesman said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming you back and we’ve been working hard behind the scenes on the new pub safe promise to make sure you and our teams are as safe as possible in the pub environment you know and love.

“As part of our social distancing promise we’ve reduced the number of tables available, this means we need you to book ahead of visiting to guarantee availability.”

Hall & Woodhouse in Portishead will serve pints again next week with the date to be confirmed.

Twisted Oak Brewery’s Fallen Tree Micropub, in Clevedon, will not be reopening for the time being, while The Siren’s Calling in Portishead was yet to make its decision when the Times went to press.