Breweries keep pints flowing with drive-thru and delivery services

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Pubs and breweries across North Somerset have adapted to continue to serve drinkers despite being closed under government instruction.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered all non-essential businesses to close across the UK from March 21 to stop the spread of coronavirus, which included public houses and bars.

Clevedon Brewery is running a free delivery service within the town and collections from the brewery, in Tweed Road.

Portishead Brewing Company has organised a takeaway and drive-thru service at The Port for its beers and pizzas.

The Port is open from 5pm to 9pm from Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, with last pizza orders at 8pm, from 5pm to 10pm on Friday and Saturday and last pizza orders at 9pm.

Mark Ashman launching his Micro Pub off Nailsea High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Mark Ashman launching his Micro Pub off Nailsea High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A company spokesman said: “We urge all our customers to use the convenience of our drive-thru service as the parking at the Precinct is available.

“If you need to collect your order, the front doors will be always kept open but please avoid any close physical contact. ⠀

“Our delivery service will be as usual so we can deliver to those of you who are in self-isolation or simply can’t come and collect.”

Naisea Micropub is operating as a delivery service to homes in the town.

Daily home deliveries are available within six miles of the pub and pub collections by request only.

Landlord Mark Ashman said: “It has been working so brilliantly well.

“I’m looking forward to delivering many more pints of beer and cider, wine, prosecco, crisps and nuts to many households across Nailsea and the surrounding area until this pandemic ends.

“As long as we can, beers and ciders from across the South West will be delivered by me for your enjoyment.

“On Friday, we reached our six-month anniversary since opening, it has been lots of fun meeting so many new faces.

“We have almost reached 100 different ales in this time and I will continue to search for the best ales around the country to bring into Nailsea.”

People are encouraged to use their own two, four or six-pint cartons.

To place an order, visit www.facebook.com/nailseamicropub or email nailseamicropub@yahoo.com.