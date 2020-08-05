PROPERTY NEWS

In the last issue of the Resident, Reeds Rains estate agent Charlotte Emsley explained why she thinks 360° 3D virtual viewings are the future for estate agents and why Reeds Rains in Portishead and Clevedon has invested in a 3D camera.

Is a 3D viewing really that different to a video viewing? The Resident put the question to Martin Bowley of Reeds Rains Portishead.

Martin said: “I think the proof is in the pudding. Since we have been offering 360° 3D virtual walk throughs we have had a run of properties where people have made offers or have agreed a letting before any physical viewing has taken place. That is not something that happened very often before we invested in 3D.”

What is the difference to the viewer?

“A lot! A 360° 3D virtual viewing really is just like being at the property. I can’t stress that enough. It isn’t a glorified slide show put together as a video, it is a tour that the viewer can take in their own time. It offers a smooth walkthrough that provides a fully interactive experience, designed for everyone to use - just press play, stop, tour and explore at anytime - 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The 360° 3D tour allows you to take whichever route you choose around the property, revisiting rooms whenever you wish, zooming in on nooks and crannies and peeking around corners with no areas left untouched.

Without a doubt, 360° 3D virtual walk throughs help sell or let a property quickly and efficiently with minimal physical viewings. It’s a win, win situation; buyers love them and almost all our vendors prefer them.”

Reeds Rains is offering Resident readers the chance to win a £100 local food and drink voucher, while also experiencing a 360° 3D property viewing.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is visit the Reeds Rains Clevedon or Portishead Facebook page. Follow the instructions on the post pinned to the top of the page to experiene a 360° 3D virtual walk through and spot which room the Reeds Rains mug is in. Message Reeds Rains with your answer. All answers will be entered in to a draw and the first correct answer drawn out on August 5 will win a £100 voucher to be spent in a local shop or venue of your choice.

Enjoy the viewing!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7rHowjaFk9C

News from the Chancellor

Chancellor Rishi Sunak recently announced a stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland, so there will be no stamp duty on homes selling for £500,000 or less from now until March 2021. This is a huge opportunity for people selling their main home right now, so what exactly does it mean?

Martin explained: “If you were looking to buy a property pre 8th July 2020 as a primary residence and the property was £300,000 then you would have paid £5,000 in stamp duty. If you are now looking at the same property (post 8th July 2020), then the amount of stamp duty you would pay is £0, saving you £5,000! This coupled with low interest rates on mortgage payments could see more people affording their dream home.”

For a free market appraisal call 01275 872238 or 843371.

